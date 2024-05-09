GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz | On Rabindranath Tagore
Premium

May 8 was Rabindranath Tagore Jayanthi. How well do you know the Bengali polymath, known as the ‘Bard of Bengal’?

Published - May 09, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Radhika Santhanam
Radhika Santhanam
People pay tribute to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in Kolkata on May 8, 2024 on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

People pay tribute to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in Kolkata on May 8, 2024 on the occasion of his birth anniversary. | Photo Credit: ANI

Q: This poet from Ireland was Tagore’s biggest promoter in the English-speaking world. He once said, “Tagore does not know English. No Indian knows English.” Like Tagore, he won the Nobel Prize in Literature. He was described by Samuel Beckett as “pompous and posturing.” Name this poet, who was closely associated with Geetanjali.

A: W.B Yeats

Q: In 2021, there was outrage in India over the renovation of a memorial that was the site of one of the bloodiest incidents in the 1900s. Name this incident, which Tagore cited as the reason for returning his knighthood.

A: Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Q: This Nobel Laureate who is known for his contributions to welfare economics was named by Tagore. Who is he?

A: Amartya Sen

Q: This place was recognised as a World Heritage Site last year. Name this site, which began as an ashram and contains a university.

A: Shantiniketan

Q: This magazine, founded by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, published several of Tagore’s poems, including Amar Sonar Bangla, which became the national anthem of Bangladesh. Name this magazine, which Tagore later edited.

A: Bangadarshan

Q: This film made by Satyajit Ray starring Soumitra Chatterjee was in competition for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. It is based on Tagore’s novel of the same name. Name it. 

A: Ghare Baire

Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes

