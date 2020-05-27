Society

Author Vikram Kapur on how the pandemic has made our lives go ‘online’

Vikram Kapur

Vikram Kapur   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vikram Kapur writes that the society that emerges after the pandemic promises to be one where humans are more reliant than ever on technology

The dice is now even more loaded in favour of the tech-savvy. Thanks to the lockdown, our lives have gone online with everything from teaching to business to socialising. Good online access has emerged as the linchpin of the new normal. Once the pandemic fades, its influence may not be all-consuming but will continue to be a significant cornerstone of the world that materialises from the lockdown.

People will be cautious about making human contact, at least for a while. They will have formed habits that leave them more dependent on technology. Furthermore, employers are already learning that the online approach to work saves costs. Hence, the society that emerges after the pandemic promises to be one where humans are more reliant than ever on technology as a consequence of their social isolation.

At a personal level, something like a lockdown jerks you out of your daily routine and provides the time and space to introspect on your own life and figure out what is most important — be it family, a cherished desire or ambition. You also learn there is no such thing as unlimited time to accomplish what you want. Even six months ago, who could have predicted what has come to pass? After the pandemic, some life changes will be forced upon people by the circumstances. However, there will also be people looking to make the life changes necessary to seize the moment and get the life they want.

Vikram Kapur is the author of The Assassinations: A Novel of 1984

(as told to Harikumar J S)

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 4:44:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/society/author-vikram-kapur-on-how-the-pandemic-has-made-our-lives-go-online/article31686379.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY