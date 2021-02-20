North’s raise to five hearts asked South to go on to slam if he held a second round or better control in the opponent’s suit, in this case diamonds. Holding first-round control, South felt he was entitled to go all the way. Could he make it?
South won the opening diamond lead with his ace and cashed the ace of hearts. He crossed to dummy by leading the seven of hearts to dummy’s nine, drawing the last trump at the same time.
He cashed the ace of spades, discarding a club, and ruffed a spade high. South led his three of hearts to dummy’s four and ruffed another spade. Dummy was entered once more with a club to the ace and another spade was ruffed. Alas the suit did not split 4-4, but West holding five spades was just as good. After another heart, this was the position: (Grid 2)
Knowing that West had the last spade and East the last diamond made it easy. South cashed his last heart.
West had to shed a club to keep the high spade, at which point dummy’s spade was discarded. East also had to discard a club to keep the high diamond, and dummy’s kingtwo of clubs took the last two tricks. Well played!
