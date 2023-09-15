A Guinness World Record for the largest display of crochet ponchos in Visakhapatnam

September 15, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST

Crochet enthusiasts from across India came down to the Port City for a record-breaking event earlier this week. Members of Mahila Manovikas set a Guinness World Record by displaying 2,719 crochet ponchos in Visakhapatnam. About 250 crocheters participated in the event and bagged the record for the largest display of crochet ponchos.

The ponchos were made in myriad shades and different sizes and displayed on the floor of a hall at Akkayalapalem. “It’s a great feeling of achievement after months of efforts by women from different parts of the country. We started working on the project from January this year. There was lot of energy and positivity among the group members,” says Visakhapatnam-based Madhavi Suribhatla, the founder of Mahila Manovikas. A prolific crocheter, Madhavi has been involved in crocheting since 2014. This was her seventh Guinness World Records. Previously, she was part of the records for the largest display of crochet scarfs, crochet sculptures and Christmas decorations, among others.

There were participants as young as six years old to those aged 80 years, from different walks of life. Each participant completed 10 ponchos, while one member made 100 and another completed 70 within the time. Nearly 20 children below the age of 15 years participated in the event.

The participants plan to donate the ponchos in schools in rural areas.