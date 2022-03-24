YouTube launches new features to find credible health information

Health content shelves will highlight videos from authoritative sources when viewers search for specific health topics.

YouTube Health on Thursday rolled out two new features, health source information panels and health content shelves to provide credible health information through videos from verified health sources.

“Video can help make complicated, clinical topics understandable and accessible in ways that text simply cannot,” said Garth Graham, Director and Global Head of Healthcare and Public Health, YouTube.

Health source information panels will provide context to viewers to identify videos from authoritative sources. These health labels will show up under videos from accredited health organisations and government entities, so that viewers can identify credible health content on YouTube.

To determine the authoritative health sources across the globe, YouTube used the same principles and definitions developed by a panel of experts convened by National Academy of Medicine and verified by the World Health Organisation.

The new features are currently available in the US, Japan, India and Brazil. In India it is available in both Hindi and English. YouTube is working to bring these features to more countries and in more languages in the future.

Over the last year, YouTube Health has partnered with leading health organisations like Apollo Hospitals and Max Healthcare, as well as with clinicians and creators, to increase high quality health content on the platform.

Since February 2020, YouTube has removed over one million videos carrying medical misinformation about COVID-19.