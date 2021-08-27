YouTube says it removed one million ‘dangerous’ COVID-19 misinformation videos.  

The video-sharing platform pointed out that it relies on expert consensus from health organisations such as the U.S. Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organisation (WHO).

YouTube on Wednesday said it has removed over a million videos related to ‘dangerous’ coronavirus information since February 2020. The removed videos had information such as false cures or claims of a hoax.

The video-sharing platform pointed out that it relies on expert consensus from health organisations such as the U.S. Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organisation (WHO). However, in some cases, misinformation is ‘less clear-cut’ as new facts emerge, it added.

“Our policies centre on the removal of any videos that can directly lead to egregious real-world harm,” YouTube said in a blog post.

The Google-owned company added that it removes nearly 10 million videos a quarter, the majority of which don’t even reach 10 views.

The data on videos removed comes at a time when social media platforms have been questioned for failing to curb misinformation related to the virus.

YouTube believes that an overly aggressive approach towards removing videos can hinder free speech, and if used widely can send a message that controversial ideas are unacceptable. It noted that it is working to strike a balance between freedom of speech and freedom of reach.