YouTube announces podcast features for videos

March 17, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST

YouTube on Thursday announced new features on the desktop version of YouTube Studio to create podcasts, set existing playlists as podcasts, and even analyse the performance of podcasts.

In YouTube terms, podcast episodes refer to videos in a certain playlist. The playlist itself is called a podcast show. Creators will be able to upload media and order their videos to present them in a podcast-style format.

Those who use YouTube Studio in order to create podcasts will also be eligible for podcast-specific discovery and recommendation features, official search cards, the chance to be featured on YouTube’s podcasts portal, podcast/video badges, and having their podcasts made available to YouTube Music users.

“On YouTube, each podcast episode is represented by a video. MP3s can’t be turned into podcasts on YouTube. To create a podcast, upload or add videos to your podcast’s playlist,” said a YouTube Help post.

Podcast content should also not violate YouTube’s copyright regulations.

However, it will be some time before all YouTube creators are able to make use of the feature, as the update is yet to reach even U.S.-based users.

The news comes as YouTubeTV announced that its service cost was rising from $64.99 per month to $72.99 per month. The company said that the price increase was “due to an overall rise in content costs.”

The company also tweeted that the price of its 4K Plus add on was dropping from $19.99 per month to $9.99 per month.