WhatsApp users may be able to silently exit groups soon

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to exit a group, silently. The WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo, found that the instant messaging platform is working on this new feature and might be rolled out in future.

WhatsApp’s new feature will be available to Android, iOS and Desktop users as well. If rolled out, a WhatsApp Group member can exit the group silently without notifying the group members. It was also noted by the WABetaInfo that only the Group admin/s will be notified if any member exits the group.

Simultaneously, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will allow to view the past participants of any particular group. This is being tested on Android beta. It is not clear yet whether the ability to view past participants will be available to all the group members or only available to group admin/s.