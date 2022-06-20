Latest WhatsApp update lets users hide profile picture from specific contacts
WhatsApp will now let users hide their profile picture, about section, last seen status from certain people in their contacts. To exclude specific people, users can make an update in 'My contacts except' under privacy section.
The messaging platform will also allow users to mute participants or message one of them during a group call.
WhatsApp will also let users in a group call know when someone has joined the group call mid-way. This will be done through a banner notification that will pop up on the screen.
The new updates come just days after WhatsApp expanded its group voice call limit to 32 participants from the earlier 8 participants.
