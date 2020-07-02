WhatsApp introduces animated stickers, QR codes

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
WhatsApp announced on Thursday new features to enhance the design and usability of its messaging app.
The updates are said to be rolled out in the next few weeks for users of the its latest version of the app.
As part of the roll out, Facebook-owned messaging app will add new animated stickers pack to enable users to share animated stickers on the platform.
And adding contacts to phonebook may get easier with the new QR code update. Users can note down contact information by scanning QR codes, instead of typing out the numbers in their address book.
On the web version of the app, users will have an option to turn on dark mode, similar to the one they switch to on their mobile phones.
In April, the messaging platform increased the number of participants on video call to eight. Now, it will video callers to magnify a single participant on their screen by simply tapping and holding the image tile.
WhatsApp has also added a video icon in group chats of eight or less, so users can easily start a group video call with a single tap.
And finally, as part of this roll out, KaiOS users will get WhatsApp’s status feature.
