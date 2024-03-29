What you should know before buying a new air conditioner

March 29, 2024 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST

Dangerous heat waves have become an expected part of summers in India. As outdoor temperatures break records across the country, a chilly room is not just a luxury, but a life-saving space for people to take shelter in so they can escape heat exhaustion, stroke, or even death.

Whether you are buying your family’s very first cooling device on a tight budget or planning to invest in a high-end smart A/C enabled with voice assistance, here are some factors all buyers should think about before investing in an air conditioner.

Sellers

You should first buy your new air conditioner from the right source.

Logging into an e-commerce platform, picking the cheapest model with the best reviews, and clicking ‘Add to Cart,’ might be convenient if a sale is going on, but this can lead to complications and unexpected expenses in the near future. An A/C is a long-term investment that requires active maintenance, so you need to make the purchase through a trusted seller you can repeatedly contact even years in the future. Furthermore, some A/C companies may not offer warranty benefits for air conditioners bought on third-party shopping platforms.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Kannan, the proprietor of Alps Air Conditioner in Chennai and an A/C technician, recommended buying an air conditioner through a dealer or the A/C company itself, rather than through an e-commerce platform or even a retail outlet.

While e-commerce platforms and retailers sell products from many different brands under one umbrella, direct dealers offer only their company’s products and the services for the same.

“The aftersales service will be very good,” Kannan said about these sales-and-service dealers, known as SSDs in the industry.

This way, the buyer can also get professional support to install the new device correctly, and call for help in case of breakdowns or other mechanical failures.

Price

Many factors affect air conditioner prices, including the capacity of the device and the features on offer. For general reference, a single air conditioner that is used in a standard size bedroom or living room in India can be priced anywhere from ₹25,000 to ₹50,000, not including mounting or installation charges.

Kannan noted that Chennai-based customers were largely looking for budget-friendly or mid-range A/Cs that cost less than ₹40,000.

Smart A/Cs cost more than their basic counterparts but can be ideal for buyers who need to control their devices from outside the house, or those planning to set them up in children’s rooms.

Invest in an air conditioner as early as you can, so as to avoid a summertime rush that could lead to fewer options and inflated prices.

Brand

Choose a well-known brand that you trust rather than trying out a new or experimental model just because it is more affordable. If you already have devices from trusted brands and you are happy with the aftersales service, you can also buy your air conditioner from the same company for consistency. Look up customer reviews online and videos, if you can.

If you are unsure, have a chat with the experts - not salespeople - at a reputable retail company near you, as they will take note of your needs and budget in order to show you appropriate options. A/C technicians or home designers will also be able to help you shortlist several models, based on your residence and lifestyle.

Make sure to invest in a well-reviewed device that also offers a long warranty programme. Paying for extended warranty is also recommended.

Capacity

A/C capacity and sizes are measured in tons. They can be 0.5 and 0.8 tons for small rooms, 1 and 1.5 tons for standard size rooms, and 2 tons for larger rooms such as living halls. Naturally, a 0.5 ton air conditioner is smaller, cheaper, and uses less energy than a 2 ton device.

It is important to pick the correct A/C size so you do not end up paying extra for a huge device to cool a small room, or end up with a small device that cannot cool down a large hall. Measure the area of your room for the best results, and also note whether the space is naturally cool or hot before making your choice.

Noise

You can check the air conditioner’s technical specifications on sites like Amazon to judge how noisy the device is. While most air conditioners clock in at below 40 decibels, more sensitive users or light sleepers may prefer models with volume levels closer to 30 decibels or even lower.

Many new air conditioners also come with designated sleep modes and multiple adjustable fan speeds, to serve both daytime and nighttime users.

Energy savings

Air conditioners display a 5-star Power Savings Guide to indicate how energy efficient they are. Though they may be more expensive, an A/C with a higher star rating will mean lower energy bills in the future.

Kannan also pointed out a difference between inverter A/C models and non-inverter models. He explained that inverter models with 5-star ratings would help users save energy, but getting replacement parts for these models in case of a breakdown could be tricky or require a few extra days. On the other hand, non-inverter models with 3,4, or 5-star ratings are all good choices and the parts are more easily available, he said. Both inverter and non-inverter models are valid options for buyers.

Room preparation

Even a premium air conditioner will not effectively cool your room if your living environment has deep holes, cracks, poorly fitted windows, doors with wide gaps, or other such insulation and carpentry issues.

Before buying your air conditioner, make sure that the room is prepared to maintain a low temperature for a long time. Carry out any needed repairs in advance. Ensure doors and windows remain tightly closed when the air conditioner is running, and make sure all gaps or cracks are filled in by a professional.

Post-purchase services

This is the most important aspect of owning an air conditioner, according to Kannan.

“Getting the A/C serviced once in three months is definitely needed,” he said, adding that three yearly checks are required at minimum to make sure the device is healthy.

When the air conditioner does not undergo timely maintenance, it can take several extra hours to cool down the same room when compared to a new or better maintained A/C, Kannan said. This in turn increases electricity consumption, noise levels, and the risk of water leakage.

After your A/C is installed, be sure to check its dust filters regularly and keep an eye out for mould. Check your external A/C unit to make sure there are no pests, nests, or hives nearby. In case you notice water leakage or a strange smell coming from the device, turn off the unit’s main switch and immediately call a professional for help. Do not attempt to repair the unit yourself unless you are trained and qualified to do so.

While your A/C exists to cool your room, try to use it at higher temperatures or in combination with a fan so as to keep your bills low and extend the device’s life.

“A/C buying is not a problem,” Kannan explained. “You can buy anything. The big thing is after-service.”