What is Google’s new AI-powered video creation tool for workspace?

Google Vids will have the same collaborative ability as other Workspace tools like Docs and Sheets, just on video

April 11, 2024 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google Workspace will also have AI-powered messages, meetings and security for $10 per user, per month [File]

Google Workspace will also have AI-powered messages, meetings and security for $10 per user, per month [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

At Google’s Cloud Next conference in Las Vegas, the company introduced a new AI-powered video creation tool for enterprises called Google Vids. The tool will be a part of its Workspace suite of productivity offerings. Users will be able to put together stock footage, user images and other visuals in a video format with Google Vids.

The tool will have the same collaborative ability as other Workspace tools like Docs and Sheets, just on video.

“This is your video editing, writing and production assistant, all in one,” Aparna Pappu, VP and GM at Google Workspace, said. “We help transform the assets you already have — whether marketing copy or images or whatever else in your drive — into a compelling video.”

Google tries to draw in business users for Gemini and AI products

The app will help create product pitches, training material and work-related congratulatory videos. Users just need to enter a prompt with the description of what they want the video to look like and then create a storyboard with the images they want. Then, they can reorder the different sections of the video, add any transitions, insert audio tracks and select a template or even add a script with a pre-recorded voice. Teams can come together and comment on the video in real-time, removing the need to constantly send emails back-and-forth.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Google Vids is currently in limited testing and will be rolled out in June for Gemini and Workspace subscribers.

Google Workspace will further have AI-powered messages, meetings and security for $10 per user, per month. Gemini is also a part of Google Chat now, to summarise conversations, answer questions, and so on.

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence

