GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google tries to draw in business users for Gemini and AI products

Google tried to assure potential business clients that Gemini was well past making embarrassing mistakes

April 10, 2024 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google was forced to backtrack in recent weeks and set limits on Gemini’s text-to-image generation capabilities [File]

Google was forced to backtrack in recent weeks and set limits on Gemini’s text-to-image generation capabilities [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

During Google’s cloud computing conference this week, the company tried to woo potential business clients by showcasing AI model Gemini’s enterprise-focused abilities, and stressed on its safety standards.

Cloud Chief Executive Officer Thomas Kurian demonstrated how Gemini could be used by companies to make their ads, generate official content, keep their systems safe, and provide accurate information supported by Google search results, reported Bloomberg on Tuesday.

Google was forced to backtrack in recent weeks and set limits on Gemini’s text-to-image generation capabilities after users created media such as racially diverse Nazis and other objectionable imagery.

Google’s pause on Gemini’s ability to generate AI images of people | Explained

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Kurian said that such issues were no longer a problem for customers, per Bloomberg.

Google, Microsoft, and Meta are some of the Big Tech giants that are consolidating their internal teams or starting new ones entirely, to leverage the boom in generative AI technology and release new products to both personal and enterprise users.

In the meantime, the European Union is working to regulate the use of AI and implement safeguards through its landmark AI act, while U.S. President Joe Biden issued an executive order on AI usage.

India strongly cautioned tech companies that untested AI models need to be deployed with care and comply with national laws. This came after Gemini released controversial statements about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and fascism.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.