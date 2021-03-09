Technology

Watch | What is a vaccine passport?

As people around the world prepare for COVID-19 vaccinations, documenting the shots are becoming an important step in easing cross-border travel. Airports, workplaces and public places may soon require people to produce records of their inoculation status.

For these purposes, a 'vaccine passport' may soon become an essential document. Some passports in the making include International Chamber of Commerce's AOKPass and IBM's Digital Health Pass.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles

Printable version | Mar 9, 2021 11:32:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/what-is-a-vaccine-passport/article34025306.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY