Watch: A new swappable battery system

Electric vehicles (EV) can help reduce pollution and tackle climate change. However, the lack of public charging infrastructure has hampered the growth of EVs. India has just about 250 public charging stations for EVs, according to reports. Out of the 231 million vehicles sold in India in 2019-20, only 156,000 were EVs. The long waiting time to recharge a battery has stopped many from going electric. Sun Mobility, a Bangalore-based startup has come up with a pay-as-you-go battery service system. Users can stop at a swapping station before their battery runs out of power. They can then replace the depleted batteries with fresh ones, without waiting for hours. Users just need to pay to swap batteries rather than owning a battery.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath