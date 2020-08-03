Twitter is planning new features for paid users

Twitter is planning to introduce new features for its to-be-launched paid service, and the micro blogging platform is seeking user feedback on the features under development.

The company is developing an “Undo send” feature that gives 30 seconds to withdraw a tweet before anyone can see it. Users will also be allowed to quickly edit their tweets after posting them.

Twitter users will also be allowed to change theme and fonts colour of the app on their phones and computers. They can choose the colour of the background, links, mentions, hashtags, and icons. And also create customs stickers and hashtags that include emojis.

Twitter also plans to allow users publish videos that are up to five times longer than the current ones, with a higher maximum resolution of 8192 x 8192.

It will provide additional insights to the users like letting them know the best time to post or appropriate length of the tweet, according to the audience demographics. Users can also see the past interactions with an account at one place.

The profile of users will carry a badge linking them with the businesses they own or work for. For example, journalists’ badge can show the magazines they are associated with.

The micro-blogging platform is also looking to enable hiring via Twitter by posting open positions and connecting recruiters with potential candidates.

“User roles” will allow members of an organization to access the different company accounts without sharing username and passwords. Administrator of the accounts could grant control to what others can access in the accounts.

Users will also have an option to choose the ads they want to see or not see them at all.

The California based company hinted last month through a job listing that it is planning for a paid subscription service. It was looking for software engineers to join its new team named “Gryphon,” which is building the subscription platform.

Jack Dorsey, the chief executive officer had also confirmed earlier that Twitter is exploring additional ways to make money from its users, including paid subscriptions.

Twitter’s move to a subscription-based service comes after a sharp decline in its advertising business.