Twitter cuts thousands of contract employees without warning: report

The cuts come weeks after Twitter laid off nearly half its employees which hit trust and safety issues the hardest

November 14, 2022 03:15 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Elon Musk and Twitter logo seen through magnifier

A file photo of Elon Musk and Twitter logo seen through magnifier | Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter terminated some 4,400-5,500 contractors, on Saturday, without advance notice, according to a report by tech newsletter Platformer

Most contract employees working with Twitter did not receive any advance notice and found out only after losing access to the company’s internal emails and communications systems, it said.

Mass firings spanning both U.S.-based and global contract employees reportedly affected teams working in content moderation, real estate, marketing, engineering, and other departments. 

Twitter in an internal email sent to contractors explained that job cuts are part of “reprioritization and savings exercise”, and that Monday, November 14, would be the last working day for employees. 

The cuts come just weeks after Twitter laid off nearly half its employees which hit trust and safety issues the hardest. 

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, a number of executives have also resigned or been fired leaving the company with no communications department. 

