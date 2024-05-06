GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has left the Bluesky board

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who envisioned the decentralised social media platform Bluesky, is not part of the company’s board any more

May 06, 2024 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bluesky is looking to replace Dorsey on its board [File]

Bluesky is looking to replace Dorsey on its board [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, who envisioned the decentralised social media platform Bluesky, is no longer on the company’s board.

“We sincerely thank Jack for his help funding and initiating the bluesky project. Today, Bluesky is thriving as an open source social network running on atproto [AT Protocol], the decentralized protocol we have built,” posted the Bluesky team on its platform on Monday.

The news was also confirmed by Dorsey himself on X.

Bluesky Review | A promising Twitter alternative that is growing at snail’s pace

Bluesky’s CEO is Jay Graber, who has pitched the social media platform as a less toxic alternative where users can choose to follow subjects that interest them and customise moderation controls.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Bluesky was supported by Dorsey and began growing in prominence from 2019, with him as a board member. As Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion, interest in Bluesky grew and the platform used an invite-based system in order to grow its userbase. This was later removed and Bluesky now has over 1.5 million users, compared to the tens of millions of accounts on X.

Decentralised platforms have been touted as a way to combat censorship, but also raise concerns about moderating hateful content and holding users accountable for cybercrimes.

Bluesky is looking to replace Dorsey on its board.

“With Jack’s departure, we are searching for a new board member for the Bluesky public benefit company who shares our commitment to building a social network that puts people in control of their experience. More to come!” said Bluesky in a post.

The former Twitter CEO also shut down his Bluesky account months earlier, according to tech outlet The Verge.

