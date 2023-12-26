GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bluesky posts go public as app logo evolves

The Jack Dorsey-backed social media platform Bluesky has made its posts visible even to people without accounts, as the company updated the app’s logo to a butterfly

December 26, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bluesky’s chief noted that the social media platform was “billionaire-proof” [File]

Bluesky’s chief noted that the social media platform was “billionaire-proof” [File] | Photo Credit: https://blueskyweb.xyz/

The Bluesky social media platform backed by former Twitter chief Jack Dorsey made its posts public, so that even people without accounts can track users on the network, shared CEO Jay Graber last week.

The company also updated its logo from a cloud-filled sky to a blue butterfly icon that is reminiscent of Twitter’s blue bird. This idea reportedly came from users who used a butterfly icon to reference they were on Bluesky.

“Like a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis, we are starting to open up. Posts on Bluesky have been public from the start through the open protocol, but today we’re making them publicly accessible through the app. We’re unfolding a little bit at a time, and are excited to bring you along on this journey of metamorphosis!” shared Graber in a post on December 21.

ALSO READ
Bluesky Review | A promising Twitter alternative that is growing at snail’s pace

The Bluesky chief noted that the social media platform was “billionaire-proof” and that people in the future would be able to build on top of its AT Protocol in order to achieve a decentralised social media experience where data could be moved between various platforms.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Meanwhile, Meta’s Threads is also looking to achieve decentralisation as it tests making its posts visible on Mastodon.

Threads and Bluesky both run on separate protocols and are not linked.

While Threads is open to most users and recorded over 100 million sign-ups this year, entry to Bluesky requires an invite code either from the company or existing users on the app, so its user base is far smaller. Many essential features on Bluesky are still being shipped as well.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / social networking / Twitter

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.