HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Twitter restricts Marjorie Taylor Greene account over 'Vengeance' post

"We always evaluate tweets driving a sudden spike in user complaints."

March 30, 2023 04:05 am | Updated 04:05 am IST - Washington

AFP
U.S. Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, from Georgia, waves as former U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned her during a 2024 election campaign rally in Waco, Texas, March 25, 2023.

U.S. Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, from Georgia, waves as former U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned her during a 2024 election campaign rally in Waco, Texas, March 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Twitter has temporarily restricted Marjorie Taylor Greene's congressional account after the U.S. lawmaker tweeted a graphic that referred to a "Trans Day of Vengeance" following the school shooting in Nashville.

Ms. Greene, a member of the House of Representatives, posted a screenshot of the notice on her personal account on Tuesday which said some of her congressional account's features were being temporarily suspended for violating Twitter's rules.

"My Congressional account was suspended for 7 days for exposing Antifa, who are organizing a call for violence called 'Trans Day of Vengeance.' The day after the mass murder of children by a trans shooter," tweeted the Republican from the state of Georgia.

Twitter's trust and safety head Ella Irwin said it had to "sweep" the platform to remove more than 5,000 tweets and retweets of the graphic.

"We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them," Ms. Irwin tweeted.

"'Vengeance' does not imply peaceful protest. Organizing or support for peaceful protests is ok," she said.

"The graphic was reported by a high number of users across our platform yesterday and yes, I'm sure the timing of that was due to heightened sensitivity to the language, given the tragic events in Nashville," Ms. Irwin added.

"We always evaluate tweets driving a sudden spike in user complaints."

Six people, including three children, were killed in the Nashville school shooting on Monday.

The shooter Audrey Hale, who was killed during the attack, was identified by police as a female who had used male pronouns on social media.

Ms. Greene has been a vocal critic of transgender rights and last year supported a proposal to criminalize the provision of gender-affirming healthcare for minors.

Twitter has previously suspended Ms. Greene over her tweets about vaccines in violation of its Covid-19 misinformation policy, and also for false claims about election fraud.

Related Topics

USA

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.