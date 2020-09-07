Twitch’s new feature lets streamers watch Prime Video movies together

Twitch streamers and subscribers can now watch movies together on Amazon Prime Video through its Watch Parties feature.
Streamers can live stream with their webcam and microphone, alongside chatting in the chat box, Twitch said in a statement.
Viewers around the world can participate in Watch Parties if the title is available with a Prime or Prime Video subscription in their region.
The feature is currently only available on desktop PC. Twitch said the smartphone version will be rolled out in the coming months.
Twitch beta-tested this feature in October 2019 with a small group of streamers. The feature was made available with only the chat box to US customers earlier this year in June.
The feature is specifically built for Prime Video, meaning viewers from another country that doesn’t support the movie may not be able to view it.
