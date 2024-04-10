GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Truecaller introduces web version for users to search unknown numbers, chat

Truecaller for web is available only on Android but works on all modern web browsers across PC and Mac

April 10, 2024 12:08 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Truecaller introduces web version for users to search unknown numbers, chat

Truecaller introduces web version for users to search unknown numbers, chat | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Truecaller on Wednesday launched the web version of the platform wherein users can search for unknown numbers and access Truecaller SMS inbox on their web browser.

With this, Truecaller users can read and respond to text messages and chats from computer, get real-time incoming call and message alerts on it. It also allows to attach multiple files (upto 100 MB).

According to Truecaller, an encrypted link between phone and web browser will keep everything secure. The chats stay between you and your contacts, it said. Users can also chat with people who are not on Truecaller as well.

The messages can be classified as SMS, Truecaller Chat, Urgent Messages and there’s an integrated smart SMS filtering mechanism to stop spams.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Currently, Truecaller for web, in beta currently, is available only on Android but works on all modern web browsers across PC and Mac, the company said. It might later arrive for iOS.

To enable Truecaller for web, Android users can tap on the Messages tab, tap the three dots on the top right of the screen and choose Messaging for web.

“Truecaller for Web is a new addition that allows for a seamless way to stay connected across your phone and computer. Our solution integrates well with the lifestyle of modern users, empowering them to effortlessly search for unknown numbers, streamline their workflow and easily switch between devices,” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer and MD India, Truecaller.

