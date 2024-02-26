Truecaller introduces AI based call recording feature for iOS and Android users in India

February 26, 2024 02:55 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST

Truecaller on Monday announced the introduction of AI-powered call recording feature for iOS and Android users in India. With this new update, Truecaller users can record incoming and outgoing calls directly within the app.

Importantly, the person on the other side of the call will not be notified in India if the call is being recorded.

As per Truecaller, the integration of AI will give detailed transcription of the entire phone call along with an AI-generated call summary.

Currently, it only supports transcriptions in English and Hindi with additional languages to follow.

The new AI call recording feature will be available to Premium users only with a starting price of ₹75 per month or ₹529 a year.

For iPhone users, after answering or making a call, open the Truecaller app, go to the Search tab and tap ‘Record a call’. This will call the recording line, which is a special number provided by Truecaller. The call screen will then provide the option to merge the calls.

A push notification will alert you when the recording is ready. Previously recorded calls can also be accessed within Truecaller.

“On iPhone, all recorded calls are stored locally on the device. Additionally, users have the option to create a backup on iCloud, providing an extra layer of security,” said Truecaller.

For Android users, the Truecaller dialer includes a dedicated recording button that can start or stop recording with just one tap. On other dialers, users will have a ‘floating’ button to initiate or end recording.

Once the call ends, a push notification will alert users when the recording and transcription are ready. Users can easily listen to recordings, rename them, delete unwanted ones, or seamlessly share them with other apps.

“As we continue to push these boundaries, we are thrilled to announce our AI-enabled Call Recording solution, which has always been a highly requested user feature. We want to give our customers greater control and flexibility in managing their conversations, and it is also a very valuable tool for both personal and professional purposes,” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, MD and Chief Product Officer, Truecaller.