HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Today’s Cache | GPT-4 faces off against Google’s Bard; Musk launches xAI’s Grok; Meta board analyses Israel-Hamas content

December 08, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google has unveiled a formidable challenger to OpenAI’s ChatGPT with the release of Bard.

Google has unveiled a formidable challenger to OpenAI’s ChatGPT with the release of Bard. | Photo Credit: AP

(This article is part of Today’s Cache, The Hindu’s newsletter on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, innovation and policy. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here.)

GPT-4 faces off against Google’s Bard

On Wednesday, Google unveiled a formidable challenger to OpenAI’s ChatGPT with the release of Bard, a chatbot powered by the advanced language model Gemini. This innovation promises to rival, if not surpass, its counterpart, offering users in over 170 countries, including India, a sophisticated conversational experience.

Notably, Gemini boasts multimodal capabilities, allowing it to analyse images and audio, although these features are slated for a future release in Bard. Head of Google DeepMind, Demis Hassabis, highlighted Gemini’s strength in non-text interactions, as demonstrated in scenarios like parents using Bard to assess their children’s homework and YouTuber Mark Rober employing it for precise paper airplane designs with AI feedback.

Musk launches xAI’s Grok

Elon Musk revealed on Thursday that his AI startup xAI is introducing Grok, a ChatGPT competitor, exclusively for Premium+ subscribers on the social media platform X. The announcement, made on X without divulging specific launch details, follows Musk’s earlier statement that Grok would be accessible to subscribers once it completed early beta testing.

Amid a shift away from advertisers on the microblogging platform, Musk aims to diminish reliance on advertising, emphasising a subscription-centric approach. Additionally, he envisions transforming X into a “super app,” offering diverse services such as messaging, social networking, and peer-to-peer payments.

Meta board analyses Israel-Hamas content

Meta’s Oversight Board announced on Thursday it’s examining how Meta handled violent content related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, particularly in cases of hostage-taking and bombings. These are the first cases to use a new faster review process, requiring decisions within 30 days, a change from their usual longer review periods.

This decision comes amid a flood of violent, hateful, and misleading content on social media during the two-month-old Israel-Hamas conflict. Following an October 7 attack by Hamas, Meta temporarily adjusted its content removal criteria, facing criticism for allegedly suppressing support for Palestinians affected by Israel’s military response in Gaza.

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.