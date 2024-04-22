GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

TikTok vows legal battle against U.S. ban or divestiture mandate

The risk of losing its most profitable market looms large for TikTok after years of struggling to convince the U.S. government that its popular social media app poses no national security threat

April 22, 2024 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
TikTok vows legal battle against US ban or divestiture mandate.

TikTok vows legal battle against US ban or divestiture mandate. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

TikTok has notified employees of its intent to contest any U.S. legislation mandating the app’s ban or divestiture in court, per a report published by Bloomberg on Monday. The video-making app faces a critical juncture in its primary market.

Michael Beckerman, TikTok’s head of public policy for the Americas, informed U.S. staff that they would pursue legal action once the bill is signed, characterising the legislative manoeuvre as an unprecedented collaboration between the Republican Speaker and U.S. President Biden.

The risk of losing its most profitable market looms large for TikTok after years of struggling to convince the U.S. government that its popular social media app poses no national security threat.

After Facebook and Instagram, China now bans WhatsApp from Apple’s App Store

Legislation compelling ByteDance Ltd, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, to divest its ownership interest in the app has been fast-tracked by the U.S. House of Representatives, tethered to vital aid packages for Ukraine and Israel. The Senate is poised for imminent deliberation, with Biden committed to swift enactment.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Beckerman underscored the purported infringement upon the First Amendment rights of TikTok’s 170 million American users and the impact on the platform’s 7 million small businesses.

While a TikTok spokesperson remained unavailable for immediate comment on the memorandum, Chief Executive Officer Shou Chew has orchestrated an extensive lobbying campaign to dispel security concerns.

ByteDance intends to exhaust all legal avenues before contemplating divestiture, contingent upon approval from Beijing, which opposes a forced sale on tech-export grounds.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.