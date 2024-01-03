Daily Quiz | On Apple

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | When Apple was founded in 1976, what was it initially called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Apple Computer Company SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | This is an American television commercial that introduced the Apple Macintosh personal computer. The ad was an allusion to a very famous dystopian novel. What was the advertisement called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 1984 SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Steve Jobs founded this company, and later it was bought by Apple in 1997. Many successful applications have lineage from this company including the video games Doom and Quake. Name the company. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : NeXT SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | This was an advertising slogan used from 1997 to 2002 by Apple, marking the beginning of Apple’s re-emergence as a marketing powerhouse. Name the slogan. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Think different SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | This is a desktop computer developed by Apple in 1983. It was also sometimes inferred that the name had a personal association with Steve Jobs. What was it called? What was the personal connection? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Lisa; Steve Jobs’ first daughter’s name is Lisa SHOW ANSWER