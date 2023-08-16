HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram rolls out stories feature for all

There is one main difference between Telegram and other messaging networks - users can edit their stories, by either adding a caption or text or stickers or alter their privacy settings, without having to delete and repost it again.

August 16, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Telegram has officially rolled out its stories feature to all users, the app announced today. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Telegram has officially rolled out its stories feature to all users, the app announced today. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin | Photo Credit: Reuters

Telegram has officially rolled out its stories feature to all users, the app announced today. The feature which was available only to premium users until now, will be available to everyone on the messaging platform, to mark Telegram’s 10-year anniversary. 

The feature is mostly similar to other platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat. But there is one main difference between Telegram and other messaging networks - users can edit their stories, by either adding a caption or text or stickers or alter their privacy settings, without having to delete and repost it again. To edit a story, the user can open it and tap ⋮ or ⋯ and then click on the ‘Edit Story’ option. 

The user can choose to make their stories open to be viewed by everyone, or just their contacts or a select group of close friends, as they please. The stories option will be shown in an expandable section at the top of the chat list on the app interface. Users can also hide stories posted by a contact by moving them to the ‘Hidden’ list in your contact section instead of the main screen. Users can also disable screenshots to prevent others from sharing their stories. 

There’s also the added option of Stealth Mode for premium users, who can their erase their views from any stories they viewed in the past 5 minutes, and hide whatever they look at for the next 25 minutes.  

Users can choose the time gap, post which their story expires. The options available for the expiration time are 6, 12, 24, or 48 hours. Users can also permanently have a story displayed on their profile like Instagram’s story highlights feature. Telegram also allows users to add captions, links and tag other people, as per usual to their stories. They can also post photos and videos taken with the front and back cameras at the same time, while choosing which camera goes where during recording. 

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / World

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.