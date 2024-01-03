GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Technologists band together to support besieged Palestine

‘Tech for Palestine’ is a group of more than 40 tech workers showing support for the besieged people while boycotting the companies and products supporting Israel

January 03, 2024 02:33 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Coffee chain Starbucks is one of the companies being boycotted by supporters of Palestine [File]

Coffee chain Starbucks is one of the companies being boycotted by supporters of Palestine [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A group of more than 40 technologists have banded together and created the ‘Tech for Palestine’ initiative to show their support to Palestine and boycott tech products linked to Israel.

‘Tech for Palestine’ offers badges and banners that other tech workers can display in their repositories or websites, in order to publicise their support for Palestine, as Israel continues to bombard the Gaza Strip, leaving thousands of Palestinian civilians dead.

‘Tech for Palestine’ has also promoted a list of anti-Palestinian VC funds for boycotts, as well as alternatives to Israeli technology products and companies. Some companies on the boycott list include Fireblocks, Monday, Wiz, and eToro.

“Our short-term goal is to normalize and enable tech folks to speak up for the people of Palestine. Our main goal is to shift the Overton Window, and make it easier to speak up for Palestinian humanity and freedom, while making it harder to say the sort of genocidal statements about Palestine that are common among tech investors and leaders,” said the organisation in a recent GitHub post.

ALSO READ
Gaza war will continue for months, says Netanyahu

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The project is run by tech founder Paul Biggar, who previously wrote about how tech creators and those funding them had expressed openly pro-Israel stances or even opposed a humanitarian ceasefire.

‘Tech for Palestine’ participants are invited to work on projects in order to call for a permanent ceasefire, educate others about Palestine, and show how technology is being used to enable the genocide in Gaza, as per the organisation’s GitHub page.

Since Hamas’ October 7 rampage, high-profile individuals in the tech sector have made clear their support for Israel in spite of the mounting civilian death toll.

For example, OpenAI’s Research Platform head Tal Broda on X (formerly Twitter) shared photos of explosions in Gaza, urging Israel to intensify its bombing. He later deleted the posts and issued an apology on December 17.

Boycotts of tech companies are not new, with the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) calling on supporters worldwide for years to boycott HP.

“HP-branded corporations play key roles in Israel’s oppression of Palestinians. They are complicit in Israel’s occupation, settler-colonialism and apartheid regime. They provide computer hardware to the Israeli army and maintain data centers through their servers for the Israeli police,” said a statement on the BDS site.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Israel-Palestine Conflict

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.