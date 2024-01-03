Macron calls on Israel to avoid escalation, 'particularly in Lebanon'

January 03, 2024 05:42 am | Updated 05:42 am IST - Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Israel to avoid escalation, "particularly in Lebanon", following a strike attributed to Israel that killed Hamas's deputy leader in Beirut, the Elysee Palace said Tuesday.

Macron, who spoke by telephone with the Israeli minister and war cabinet member Benny Gantz, said "it is essential to avoid any escalatory attitude, particularly in Lebanon" and that France would continue to pass on these messages to all players directly or indirectly involved in the area", the presidency said.