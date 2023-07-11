HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tata nears a deal to make iPhones in India: Report

The Tata Group is reportedly close to a deal which would allow it to become the first Indian maker of Apple’s iPhones

July 11, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tata is nearing an agreement to acquire an Apple supplier’s factory in Karnataka. [File]

Tata is nearing an agreement to acquire an Apple supplier’s factory in Karnataka. [File] | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Tata Group is nearing an agreement to acquire an Apple supplier’s factory in Karnataka, which could help it become the first Indian company to make iPhones, reported Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources who were familiar with the matter.

The acquisition of the Wistron Corp. factory could take place as early as August and may be worth over $600 million, as per the report. The factory’s more than 10,000 employees work on assembling Apple’s iPhone 14.

ALSO READ
Mobile phone company seeks land in Belagavi to manufacture iPhone components

While Wistron is planning to bow out of the business, Tata has plans to ship $1.8 billion in iPhones from the location. This was originally Wistron’s aim, in order to gain financial incentives from the government,

The report comes as U.S. tech companies explore manufacturing vital hardware in countries outside of China. The U.S and Chinese administrations continue to clamp down on each other’s tech companies and obstruct the free flow of advanced technology between the two nations.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Apple suppliers were also affected by China’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns as part of its zero-COVID policy. In one instance, workers escaped from Apple’s largest iPhone assembly factory in Zhengzhou due to a lockdown in October 2022.

An official statement on the acquisition has not yet come from Apple, Tata, or Wistron.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / business (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.