What is the Discord app and how to use it?

August 30, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST

The story so far: Discord is popular communication platform for people with common interests and hobbies to connect online, similar to groups on services like Facebook or Telegram.

Discord offers voice, video, and text chat options, as well as specialised servers for larger communities. Although Discord is best known for its gaming servers, the platform’s flexibility makes it a preferred tool for diverse online communities like fandom groups or even school friends. Presently, Discord is home of several discussions within groups.

What is Discord?

Discord is a free messaging platform that allows users to connect via texting and voice calls. The service can be used to connect with others via direct chat or servers.

Discord’s “servers” are similar to “groups” on services like Facebook. The experience can be compared to members gathering and chatting in one large virtual room. Each server can have separate “channels,” which are basically smaller spaces for select members. These servers and channels can either be public or private.

Private servers require an invitation to join. Larger, more open communities usually revolve around specific topics such as popular games like Call Of Duty and Minecraft.

Discord can be used on almost every popular platform and device, including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, iPadOS, Android, and via web browsers.

The server-based group chat feature facilitates formation of different communities based on interests. Gamers can make use of Discord to find access to communication tools which aid in planning during in-game sessions. Through direct messaging, friends can engage in voice calls. Server-based voice channels provide potential for strategising and coordinating in multiplayer games.

The addition of video chat and screen streaming enables gamers to visually connect and showcase gameplay, artwork, or queries, further enhancing the interactive gaming experience.

Text channels serve as versatile spaces for sharing tips, memes, and discussions, eliminating the need for constant microphone usage.

Additionally, Discord offers a platform for game developers and publishers to engage with their communities through concept art, exclusive content, and even early game access.

How is discord used among different age groups?

The use cases for Discord also vary across age groups.

Millennials find value in Discord through professional networking, connecting with industry peers, sharing insights, and collaborating on projects. Millennials who are interested in gaming usually join like-minded communities, where they can coordinate multiplayer sessions, share gaming tips, and discuss trends.

Book clubs, movie review servers, fitness groups, and DIY communities are also popular areas which promote engagement with literature, health, creativity, and practical skills.

Gen Z generally use Discord for virtual study groups, enabling collaborative learning and exam preparation. Creative individuals gather in art communities and music production groups to showcase their work, get feedback, and collaborate on projects.

Fandom servers unite enthusiasts for discussions, sharing fanfiction, and connecting over pop culture trends. Tech-savvy Gen Z users engage in coding clubs.

How to use Discord?

Upon launching Discord, the ‘Home’ screen appears, featuring your friends list and joined servers. To start connecting, users need to share their unique case-sensitive Discord tag, or utilise the ‘Add Friend’ button.

Once accepted, conversations can include text, voice, or video formats directly from this screen. For frequent multi-person interactions, employing a server is recommended. To locate servers on Discord, users need to access the Server Discovery feature. This is achieved by clicking on the compass icon.

Once on the Server Discovery page, options are presented for browsing servers by category, or conducting a direct search using the search bar.

To create a Discord Server, users need to access the ‘Add Server’ option. Using prompts and templates, one can swiftly establish their own server by specifying its purpose, privacy (public or private), and name. Users can add members via the ‘Invite People’ option or a shareable link. Text and voice chat channels can be created for organised conversations.

What kind of user data can Discord access?

When users engage with Discord, the platform collects various types of data. This includes details provided by users, data collected automatically, and information obtained from external sources. During the process of creating a Discord account, users need to compose a username, set a password, and reveal their contact details. There is also the option to include a name, if desired. Any content generated by users on Discord such as messages, posts, and shared files falls within the scope of this data collection.

What about data storage?

While Discord generally tries not to retain recordings of video or voice calls, there might be future exceptions for specific reasons, and users will be informed in advance. When purchasing paid Discord services such as gifts or user privileges, valid payment information is needed, including the user’s name and billing address.

User actions on Discord such as adding friends, playing games, and joining servers are logged; users have control over who can access this information. Discord also collects information from activities outside the platform, such as interacting with ads or clicking on links. Additionally, data is collected through cookies and similar tools. This information obtained from other sources is combined with the existing user data.