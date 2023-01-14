HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Spotify back up after brief outage

Spotify suffered an outage in the U.S. with more than 45,000 affected users at the peak of the disruption.

January 14, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 11:13 am IST

Reuters
Spotify suffered a brief outage on Friday leaving many users unable to access the platform.

Spotify suffered a brief outage on Friday leaving many users unable to access the platform. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Audio streaming platform Spotify suffered a brief outage on Friday, leaving tens of thousands of users unable to access the platform before services appeared to come back online.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business, and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

"Everything’s looking much better now!" Spotify Status, an account that provides updates about the audio platform's status, said on Twitter.

Downdetector, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed more than 45,000 affected users from the United States at the peak of the disruption.

As Spotify was coming back online, Downdetector said reports of outages had fallen below 2,000.

In October, last year, the audio streaming platform shared that it had 195 million paid subscribers and expected to cross the 200 million mark by the end of the year. The company also revealed that it had an additional 273 million free users with a total of 456 monthly active users.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / World

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.