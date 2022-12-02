  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022The controversial Japan goal that eliminated Germany

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek targets Apple for its App store policy on Twitter 

Targeting Apple’s App store policy, Ek said there has been a lot of talk and it is helpful but action needs to be taken.

December 02, 2022 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify.

A file photo of Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Daniel Ek, founder, and CEO of Spotify, in a series of tweets, targeted Apple saying that the company gives itself every advantage “while stifling innovation” and hurting consumers.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

He also claimed that Apple does not care about consumers, courts or the law, or of consumer choice.

Ek, opened his attack with a reference to the 2019 antitrust complaint Spotify had filed against Apple in Europe.

From there, he went on to share several tweets and articles from organisations and individuals detailing their views on Apple’s App store policies.

Ek also referenced a 2021 tweet from the European Commission stating that their preliminary view was that Apple’s App store rules disadvantaged competing music streaming platforms.

Spotify has, in the past, claimed that Apple routinely “rejected and delayed” upgrades to the Spotify app.

The company has also raised concerns about that 30% fee, which it claims it will have to give Apple to offer subscriptions within its iOS app. This, it claims, will make it impossible to function given the small margins on which streaming music services operate.

Related stories

Telegram removes paywall posts from iOS app, report
Spotify now has 195 million paid subscribers
Related Topics

technology (general) / social networking

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.