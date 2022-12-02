Spotify CEO Daniel Ek targets Apple for its App store policy on Twitter 

December 02, 2022 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST

Daniel Ek, founder, and CEO of Spotify, in a series of tweets, targeted Apple saying that the company gives itself every advantage “while stifling innovation” and hurting consumers.

He also claimed that Apple does not care about consumers, courts or the law, or of consumer choice.

Ek, opened his attack with a reference to the 2019 antitrust complaint Spotify had filed against Apple in Europe.

From there, he went on to share several tweets and articles from organisations and individuals detailing their views on Apple’s App store policies.

In 2020, the European Commission launched its own investigation and in 2021 their initial findings showed Apple to be in breach of European competition law https://t.co/oPUZ8pmzaC — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) November 30, 2022

Ek also referenced a 2021 tweet from the European Commission stating that their preliminary view was that Apple’s App store rules disadvantaged competing music streaming platforms.

Spotify has, in the past, claimed that Apple routinely “rejected and delayed” upgrades to the Spotify app.

The company has also raised concerns about that 30% fee, which it claims it will have to give Apple to offer subscriptions within its iOS app. This, it claims, will make it impossible to function given the small margins on which streaming music services operate.