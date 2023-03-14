HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sony launches Alpha 7R V camera with 61 MP sensor and Bionz XR processing engine in India

The Sony Alpha 7R V camera comes with an AI processing unit combined with 61 MP high-resolution image sensor and Bionz XR processing engine

March 14, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The new Alpha 7R V from Sony offers 61.0MP still images along with an effective 8-step image stabilisation system, as well as refined 8K movie output.

The new Alpha 7R V from Sony offers 61.0MP still images along with an effective 8-step image stabilisation system, as well as refined 8K movie output. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sony on Tuesday launched the Alpha 7R V aimed at professionals as the newest R series camera.

The new Alpha 7R V offers 61.0MP still images along with an effective 8-step image stabilisation system, as well as refined 8K movie output.

It comes with a new 4-axis multi-angle monitor, high-speed communication functions, high-level operability, and smooth workflow integration.

ALSO READ
Sony WH-1000XM5: Shifts ‘Momentum’ 

The new Alpha 7R V comes with Sony’s high-resolution image sensor with a new AI processing unit dedicated to AI-based image recognition.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Additionally, it also sports a BIONZ XR image processing engine which the company claims enables it to make new breakthroughs in subject recognition and capture for both still photography and video. Sony claims the camera is capable of settings from ISO 100 to ISO 32000i for both stills and movies and wide dynamic range with 15 stops for stills.

The camera offers upgraded Pixel Shift Multi Shooting and supports external flash controls along with Wi-Fi (802.11ac) 2x2 MIMO or a wired SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps connection via a USB-C port.

ALSO READ
Western Digital launches professional-grade storage solutions for content creators in India

The Alpha 7R V priced at ₹3,53,990 will be available at Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, authorised dealers and ecommerce websites.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.