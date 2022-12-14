  1. EPaper
Western Digital launches professional-grade storage solutions for content creators in India

The three SSDs and one docking unit unveiled as part of the launch are aimed at content creators and professionals.

December 14, 2022 05:14 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
An image of the Western Digital launch event.

An image of the Western Digital launch event. | Photo Credit: Nabeel Ahmed

Western Digital launched on Wednesday its professional-grade storage solutions under SanDisk brand in India.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The three SSDs and one docking unit unveiled as part of the launch are aimed at content creators and professionals.

The PRO-G40 SSD comes with an aluminum core designed to pull heat away from the internal drive to help maintain transfer speeds over time. The drive has a dual-mode compatibility with both Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) and USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps). It has a pro-grade enclosure with IP68 dust/water resistance to withstand up to 1.8 tonne crush resistance, and up to 3-metre drop resistance. The PRO-G40 SSD is priced at ₹34,999.

The SanDisk Professional G-RAID Shuttle SSD is a transportable 8-bay hardware RAID SSD solution with Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) and USB-C (10Gbps) interfaces with upto 32TB of high-performance solid-state storage. It can transfer 4K, 8K, VR, high dynamic range (HDR), and high frame rate (HFR) footage and has a transfer rate of up to 2800MB/s.

The SanDisk Professional G-RAID Shuttle SSD also comes with Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports to allow users to daisy chain up to five additional devices and is priced at ₹ 3,99,999 in India.

The SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE Enterprise-Class Desktop Hard Drive comes with data transfers of up to 280MB/s read and 280MB/s write with 22TB capacity. The drive uses USB-C (10Gbps) port 7200RPM Ultrastar and will be available in 4TB, 6TB, 12TB, 18TB, and 22TB capacities. The SanDisk Professional G-RAID starts at ₹ 19,999.

PRO-G40 SSD comes with IP68 dust/water resistance.

PRO-G40 SSD comes with IP68 dust/water resistance. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The SanDisk Professional PRO-DOCK 4, a 4-bay reader docking station, is designed to bridge capture and ingest data that saves critical time on multi-camera productions, the company claimed. The dock has Thunderbolt (40Gbps) connectivity and can be attach to a DIT Cart or other gear. The unit is priced at ₹34,999.

Calling the amount of content created by new age content creators “unprecedented”, Western Digital said that 350GB of content is created every month by individual creators, and a Bollywood movie requires around 200-300TB of storage. As such, their SanDisk professional portfolio is aimed at enabling creators to capture, transfer, and manage production assets effectively.

Other products launched at the event include SanDisk Professional PRO-BLADE  TRANSPORT and SSD Mag, a versatile NVMe SSD mag and portable enclosure for the ultimate modular SSD ecosystem; and SanDisk Professional PRO-READER SD and microSD. 

