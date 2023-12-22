GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Security breach exposes Insomniac’s Wolverine game details and Sony’s ongoing cybersecurity challenges

The Ryhsida ransomware gang targeted Insomniac, the developer behind the upcoming Wolverine game as part of a breach on December 12.

December 22, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Ryhsida ransomware gang recently targeted Insomniac, the developer behind the upcoming Wolverine game. 

The Ryhsida ransomware gang recently targeted Insomniac, the developer behind the upcoming Wolverine game.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

In a recent cyber attack, the Ryhsida ransomware gang targeted Insomniac, the developer behind the upcoming Wolverine game.

The breach on December 12th led to the release of 1.67 terabytes of data, including level designs, character materials, and undisclosed details about Insomniac and Sony games.

The Wolverine game is part of a planned X-Men trilogy, with the second and third titles expected by 2029 and 2033. Other leaked projects include a third Spider-Man game, a Venom-based game, and a new Ratchet and Clank entry.

Sony, Insomniac’s parent company, has yet to respond to the leaked materials. This incident follows Sony’s MOVEit cyberattacks earlier this year, affecting around 6,800 employees.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Ryhsida group, implicated in both attacks, was noted for using VPNs and compromised credentials, as highlighted in a recent cybersecurity alert by the US Department of Justice and Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency. Ryhsida admitted that financial gain motivated the attack, citing game developers as “easy targets.”

