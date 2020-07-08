Samsung’s new UV sterilizers with wireless charging support

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Samsung has launched UV-based sterilizers to combat the spread of bacteria and germs.

The sterilizers were made by the South Korean technology company’s consumer tech and mobile division, and they are said to be available at select online and retail stores.

The germ-killing gadget is said to remove almost 99% bacteria and other microorganisms, including E. coli, staphylococcus aureus and candida albicans, according to tests conducted by Intertek and SGS, two independent test and certification centres.

The device is designed to fit a variety of gadgets, including sunglasses, smartphones, ear plugs and smartphones.

The UV sterilizer looks like a box, and has dual UV lights inside it. It kills germs sticking on the surface of the device placed inside.

Users have to place their device inside the box and press the start button to switch on the gadget.

The disinfecting process takes about ten minutes, after which, the device automatically turns off.

“The UV Sterilizer can also wirelessly charge your device at the same time so when you pick up your device, you can rest assured it is disinfected, charged and ready to use,” Samsung said in a statement.

Samsung did not disclose whether the new UV sterilizers will kill viruses.