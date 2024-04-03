Samsung unveils AI-powered home appliances at its flagship BKC store

April 03, 2024 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST

Samsung on Wednesday unveiled a range of home appliances powered by AI as part of its next generation digital appliances line-up at the company’s ‘Bespoke AI’ event at Samsung BKC at the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai.

The South Korean electronics major unveiled a refrigerator with AI vision capabilities that can recognise up to 33 food items and compile recipes; an air conditioner that can be operated remotely with the help of geo fencing technology; a microwave that can cook diet-friendly food; and a washing machine that can gradually understand users’ laundry schedules and automatically adjust its cycles.

These home appliances come with in-built Wi-Fi, smart cameras, and advanced chipsets to support their functioning to enable people to set up a smart home. These devices can be monitored and controlled through the SmartThings application, which can recommend filter changes or provide professional maintenance when needed.

Samsung’s Bespoke AI appliances come with the Bixby AI voice assistant feature, and the devices are compatible with other voice assistants.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Furthermore, Samsung said that the AI Energy Mode would enable up to 10% energy savings in refrigerators, up to 20% in air conditioners, and up to 70% in washing machines.

“We are introducing Bespoke AI, our next big innovation in home appliances which will ensure smarter living for Indian homes and reduce energy consumption, contributing to a greener planet,” said JB Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

Samsung’s AI infusion into smart home devices has been steadily increasing in the past few years. Earlier this year at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the company revealed its smart washing machine cum dryer.

With this global launch, the company also plans to see a switch in its revenue share from AI home appliances in India. By the end of 2025, the company’s digital appliances division aims to earn 70% of its revenue from Bespoke AI products, said Saurabh Baishakhia, Senior Director, Digital Appliances at Samsung India.