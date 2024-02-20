GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Samsung Semiconductor India Research launches Innovation Campus’ Programme at Visvesvaraya Technological University

The Samsung Innovation Campus’ Programme will focus on upskilling 1,100 youth in future-tech domains like AI and IoT to make them job ready

February 20, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Left to Right: Dr. Meghana Kulkarni, Chairperson, E&C Department, VTU, Mr. Arun Seetharam, Consultant, Mr. Suresh Narasimha - CEO, CoCreate Ventures, Mr. Dhrumit Yashvantbhai Vyas, CSR Lead, SSIR, Dr. S. Vidyashankar, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, VTU, Dr. B. E. Rangaswamy, Registrar, VTU.

Left to Right: Dr. Meghana Kulkarni, Chairperson, E&C Department, VTU, Mr. Arun Seetharam, Consultant, Mr. Suresh Narasimha - CEO, CoCreate Ventures, Mr. Dhrumit Yashvantbhai Vyas, CSR Lead, SSIR, Dr. S. Vidyashankar, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, VTU, Dr. B. E. Rangaswamy, Registrar, VTU. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) inaugurated its ‘Samsung Innovation Campus’ programme at the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU). The programme will focus on upskilling youth in future tech domains such as Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things and make them job ready.

The programme will be facilitated by experts with access to Samsung Innovation Campus content in the domains of AI and IoT and will focus on instructor-led training for undergraduate students pursuing BE and B.Tech degrees.

The pilot project between SSIR and VTU is an effort to equip students with knowledge and skills of cutting-edge technologies, contributing to the growth of the technology ecosystem in Karnataka. The initiative aims to strengthen Samsung’s commitment towards the Government’s Skill India initiative as part of the company’s vision of PoweringDigitalIndia, the company said in a press release.

“The objective of launching Samsung Innovation Campus is to empower young minds and foster innovative thinking in them. Our partnership with VTU is a steppingstone towards creating an innovation center that brings out the potential of the youth”, Balajee Sowrirajan, Corporate EVP & MD, Samsung Semiconductor India Research said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Beyond technical competency development, students will be guided through the entire ideation process, problem-solving methodologies, and mentored by experts to solve identified problem statements while participating in the state level hackathons.

