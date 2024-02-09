Andhra Pradesh, in partnership with Amazon India, launches Future Engineer programme

February 09, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Amazon India on February 9 (Friday) launched its Future Engineer Programme in Andhra Pradesh. As part of the collaboration, an MoU was signed between representatives of Leadership for Equity (LFE) and Quest Alliance (QA) and the Government of Andhra Pradesh in the presence of State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha Srinivas Rao and the Director of SCERT Prathap Reddy. The programme is being launched in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam with an aim to empower 10,000 students with computer science education by the academic year 2024-25, with a projected impact on over 1,00,000 students by 2026-27.

The new initiative will equip teachers with pedagogical, technical, and teacher leadership skills to effectively deliver computer science curriculum in classrooms through a training programme on Computational Thinking and 21st century skills. Under this programme, teachers will be trained to run Computational Thinking (CT) Clubs in schools and actively work with the SCERT to develop and pilot a computer science curriculum for the government schools of Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Srinivas Rao said the objective was to equip the students with essential skills for the digital age, paving the way for a tech-savvy future generation. “Such private-public partnerships will build the future tech talent pool in India,” he added.

Lead, Amazon Future Engineer, India, Akshay Kashyap, said the programme was focussed on equipping students, especially those farthest from opportunity, with skills required for careers of the future, and prioritise partnerships which were aligned with the company’s vision.