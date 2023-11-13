HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Poor indoor air quality can significantly impair cognitive function, Honeywell says

Poor IAQ can result in a range of health issues such as asthma, fatigue, irritation, and even headaches. It can have a notable influence on productivity, energy efficiency, and real estate values

November 13, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 12:27 pm IST

Haider Ali Khan
Poor indoor air quality can significantly impair cognitive function, Honeywell says

Poor indoor air quality can significantly impair cognitive function, Honeywell says | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Indians are becoming more proactive in adapting to air purifiers and other air quality solutions, primarily due to the realization of the impact of indoor air quality on their health and overall work experience, Pradeep Balijepalli, Director Strategic Planning, HBT (Honeywell Building Technologies) told The Hindu.

An HBT survey in February this year revealed that office workers in India place high importance on indoor air quality (IAQ). 81% respondents said it is extremely important that employers keep workers informed of the office building’s Indoor Air Quality (IAQ). 93% told that limiting investment in IAQ technology shows a low commitment to employee safety and well-being.

Also Read | A day after Deepavali, air quality ‘poor’ in Kolkata, neighbourhood

ALSO READ
People across India revel in Deepavali; Delhi sees best air quality in last eight years

Poor IAQ can result in a range of health issues such as asthma, fatigue, irritation, and even headaches. It can have a notable influence on productivity, energy efficiency, and real estate values, added Balijepalli.

A Harvard study published in 2021 indicates that poor indoor air quality can significantly impair cognitive function, affecting an individual’s ability to think, learn, and work effectively.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Recognizing the impact of poor IAQ makes it a crucial aspect of creating a healthy and conducive environment for living and working, he said.

Balijepalli points out that improving indoor air quality (IAQ) isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. It requires a layered approach that combines enhanced ventilation and filtration, starting with the essential step of measurement.

“Honeywell reinforces that clean and healthy indoor air is no longer a luxury but a significant factor in the lives of many Indians, both in their professional and personal spaces.”

The monetary loss due to smog can be substantial, encompassing various economic sectors, said Balijepalli. “These costs arise from healthcare expenditures and lost labour productivity. Furthermore, the tourism and hospitality sectors also suffer as smog often discourages tourists and business travellers.”

In Delhi, the recurring problem of smog during the winters has led to an array of health issues, with children and the elderly being particularly vulnerable. Treating these health problems adds a significant financial burden to both individuals and the healthcare system.

Honeywell sells compact IAQ monitor equipped with a touchscreen that measures key parameters like temperature, humidity, and indoor pollutants. It alerts building owners and operators to potential IAQ issues.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / lifestyle and leisure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.