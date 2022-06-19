Made in India smartphone shipments grow amid global component shortages

The shipments grew 7% year-over-year in Q1 2022, reaching more than 48 million units

Made in India smartphone shipments expanded in the first quarter of 2022 amid global component shortages, according to market research firm Counterpoint.

The shipments grew 7% year-over-year in Q1 2022, reaching more than 48 million units after crossing 190 million units in 2021, as per the research company.

“The increasing smartphone demand in India, as well as increasing exports, are the major reasons for the continued growth,” Prachir Singh, Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint, said in a statement. “Support has also come from the Indian government’s various initiatives to increase local manufacturing.”

The research firm noted that in-house smartphone manufacturing captured 58% share in the local manufacturing ecosystem. OPPO, which also makes realme and OnePlus smartphones in the country, led the shipments with a 21.6% share, followed closely by Samsung at 21.3%.

The remaining 42% share in the local smartphone manufacturing space was taken by third-party electronic manufacturing service providers such as Bharat FIH and Dixon Technologies.

According to Counterpoint, the Production Linked Incentive scheme for mobile handsets has proved to be an accelerator for local manufacturing.

Going forward, India’s handset manufacturing will grow 4% year-on-year in 2022, the research firm said.