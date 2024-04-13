GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

PM Modi interacts with gaming influencers

Mr. Modi sampled some video games and addressed the distinction between gaming and gambling.

April 13, 2024 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a group photo during an interaction with some of the top Indian gamers on a host of issues relating to the gaming industry, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a group photo during an interaction with some of the top Indian gamers on a host of issues relating to the gaming industry, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 13 released a video of his interaction with some online video gaming influencers, recorded at his residence in March. Mr. Modi met Tirth Mehta, Animesh Agarwal, Anshu Bisht, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Ganesh Gangadhar, and Payal Dhare, all of whom go by different stage names online. 

The outreach to gamers comes as a record number of 1.85 crore 18–19 year olds are registering to vote in the general elections in the coming weeks. Gaming is among the most popular video categories on YouTube in India. 

Also Read | India’s gaming industry sees exponential growth: Meta report

Mr. Modi played Raji, a multi-platform adventure game available on PC and gaming consoles, made in India. He also played Stumble Guys, a multiplayer survival royale game. On a virtual reality headset, he played Beat Saber, a rhythm game. 

The Prime Minister had a discussion with the influencers on their career choice. (“We spend 6-7 hours on practice,” an esports gamer told him.) 

Also Read | Regulating India’s online gaming industry

Gaming vs gambling

Mr. Modi discussed the distinction between gaming and gambling, something that video game developers have been keen on disambiguating over the last year. “We need to separate [real money gaming] and skill based [video] gaming,” Mr. Agarwal, also known as 8bitthug, told the Prime Minister. 

“There’s no need for regulation,” Mr. Modi said of the video gaming industry. When Mr. Agarwal spoke further on the need to separate real money gaming from video gaming, the Prime Minister asked the gamers to send in suggestions in writing. 

Related Topics

technology (general) / gaming and lottery

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.