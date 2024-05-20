An alarming 94% female influencers on Instagram fall victim to deepfake pornography with the risk increasing 15.7% for every 10,000 followers an influencer gain.

Additionally, the possibility of falling victim to deepfake pornography increases as an influencer gains more followers. And individuals with a following of over 100 million have a susceptibility rate of 79%.

The report conducted by Twicsy, a social media provider, further found that while female influencers were more likely to be targeted in industries like fashion, 85% more likely, entertainment 82%, and beauty 81%. Male influencers were 70% more likely to be targeted in industries like news and politics.

Overall, 84% of social media influencers reportedly fall victim to deepfake pornography, among which 90% are female. Influencer based deepfake pornography has approximately 400 million views, showing an alarming interest in exploitative content.

The problem of deepfakes was also found to impact social media influencers depending on the platform they used. Influencers on Instagram, due to its visual centric approach, were found to be the most vulnerable with a 94% chance of them being targeted.

Influencers on YouTube were found to have a 56% likelihood of being targeted while influencers on Twitter were least likely, around 12%, to be targeted.

In terms of the regions, influencers from the U.S. were found to be the most targeted, with 10% of them being susceptible to deepfake content. Indian origin influencers were found to have a 6% chance of being targeted followed by Brazil at 5% and Indonesia at 3%.

The study is based on an analysis of 22,847 influencers and celebrities who had more than 10,000 followers. The study included influencers on TikTok, Twitch, Instagram, X, and YouTube. The study also analyzed content on popular porn websites and collected statistics after collecting information from 3,519,060 videos that contained deepfake pornography.