GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

OpenAI suspends bot developer for U.S. Congressman Dean Phillips: Report

OpenAI banned the developer of a bot mimicking U.S. Congressman Dean Phillips, the first action the ChatGPT maker has taken in response to what it sees as a misuse of its AI tools in a political campaign, WaPo reported

January 22, 2024 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST

Reuters
Dean.Bot, powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT was created by Silicon Valley entrepreneurs Matt Krisiloff and Jed Somers [File]

Dean.Bot, powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT was created by Silicon Valley entrepreneurs Matt Krisiloff and Jed Somers [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Microsoft-backed OpenAI has banned the developer of a bot mimicking Democratic presidential hopeful Congressman Dean Phillips, the first action the ChatGPT maker has taken in response to what it sees as a misuse of its artificial intelligence (AI) tools in a political campaign, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.

"We recently removed a developer account that was knowingly violating our API usage policies which disallow political campaigning, or impersonating an individual without consent," a spokesperson for OpenAI said in a statement to Reuters.

ALSO READ
Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

Dean.Bot, powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT was created by Silicon Valley entrepreneurs Matt Krisiloff and Jed Somers, who started a super PAC named We Deserve Better supporting Phillips, ahead of the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, the report added.

The PAC has received $1 million from billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who called it "by far the largest investment I have ever made in someone running for office" in a post on social media platform X.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The super PAC, had contracted with AI start-up Delphi to build the bot. OpenAI suspended Delphi's account late on Friday, noting that OpenAI's rules ban the use of its technology in political campaigns. Delphi took down Dean.Bot after the account suspension, the report added.

We Deserve Better did not immediately respond to a request for comment while Delphi could not be immediately reached for comment.

Dean.Bot, which had a disclaimer explaining that it was an AI tool, could converse with voters in real-time through a website, in an early use of an emerging technology that researchers have said could cause significant harm to elections, the Post reported.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.