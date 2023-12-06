HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nvidia to develop new chips that comply with US export regulations

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huand said chip designer will continue to develop new products that comply with U.S. government regulations aimed at curbing the export of high-end chips to China

December 06, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - SINGAPORE

Reuters
Nvidia will continue to develop a new set of products that comply with U.S. government regulations.

Nvidia will continue to develop a new set of products that comply with U.S. government regulations. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Nvidia will continue to develop a new set of products that comply with U.S. government regulations involving exports of high-end chips to China, its CEO Jensen Huang said on Wednesday.

The California-based artificial intelligence chip designer has commanded more than a 90% share of China's $7 billion AI chip market, but analysts have said tightening U.S curbs on chip exports are likely to create opportunities for Chinese rivals to make inroads.

"Nvidia has been working very closely with the U.S. government to create products that comply with its regulations," Huang told reporters in Singapore at a news conference.

ALSO READ
Nvidia upgrades flagship chip to handle bigger AI systems

"Our plan now is to continue to work with the government to come up with a new set of products that comply with the new regulations that have certain limits."

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The company warned during its November earnings that it expects a steep drop in fourth quarter sales in China in the wake of the new U.S rules.

Reuters last month reported Nvidia had told customers in China it was delaying the launch of a new AI chip it designed to comply with U.S. export rules until the first quarter of next year, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Huang also said on Wednesday the company was in talks with Singapore about potential big investments.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / semiconductors and active components / World

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.