Nvidia shares shed 10%, shaving off at least $200 billion

April 20, 2024 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nvidia’s stock price is still up by 172.82% in the past year [File]

Nvidia’s stock price is still up by 172.82% in the past year [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Nvidia shares fell by 10% in the last day, sending shockwaves through the tech sector as the company lost over $200 billion in value.

Analysts pointed to pressure on the semiconductor industry, upcoming earnings reports, and a fall in stock prices of Nvidia vendor Super Micro Computer, as possible factors behind Nvidia’s own falling stock value.

However, Nvidia’s stock price is still up by 172.82% in the past year.

CEO Jensen Huang is optimistic about the generative AI industry and Nvidia’s position in it. He went so far as to claim during a summit in February that kids shouldn’t have to learn how to code anymore.

Behind the plot to break Nvidia's grip on AI by targeting software

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“Everybody in the world is now a programmer. This is the miracle of artificial intelligence,” he said at the time.

Apart from Nvidia, a few other major tech companies also saw plunging stock prices this week, as Apple fell by 5.39% in the past five days, while Tesla dropped by 12.24% in the same period, and Microsoft fell by 4.18% in the past five days.

In late May last year, Nvidia became a $1 trillion company as the generative AI boom triggered both businesses and giants in the sector to invest in the high-end hardware and chips required to power the computing processes underlying popular large language models like ChatGPT.

