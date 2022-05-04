Musk says Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, government users

Even before reaching a deal with Twitter, Musk had suggested few changes to the Twitter Blue premium subscription service.

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk’s Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Even before reaching a deal with Twitter, Musk had suggested few changes to the Twitter Blue premium subscription service.

Elon Musk said on Tuesday Twitter Inc will always be free for casual users but may charge a slight fee for commercial and government users, as the billionaire entrepreneur tries to boost the social media platform's reach from 'niche' to most Americans.

"Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," Musk said in a tweet.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Tesla chief Musk has been suggesting a raft ofchanges to Twitter since last month. After adding the company tohis cart recently, Musk said he wanted to enhance the platform with new features, making the algorithms open source to increasetrust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans.

Last month, even before reaching a deal with Twitter, Musk had suggested few changes to the Twitter Blue premiumsubscription service, including slashing its price.

At the annual Met Gala in New York on Monday, Musk said he would make Twitter transparent about how tweets are promoted or demoted and wanted its software to be publicly available for critique.