HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

More European countries seek Apple explanation on French iPhone 12 radiation tests: Report

The Dutch digital watchdog is looking into a French report saying Apple's iPhone 12 breaches EU radiation exposure limits

September 14, 2023 10:42 am | Updated 10:42 am IST - AMSTERDAM

Reuters
Other countries in the EU are also looking to learn more about the safety of the iPhone 12 [File]

Other countries in the EU are also looking to learn more about the safety of the iPhone 12 [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Dutch digital watchdog is looking into a French report saying Apple's iPhone 12 model breaches European Union radiation exposure limits and will ask the U.S. company for an explanation, according to an official quoted by the daily Algemeen Dagblad.

France's Agence Nationale des Fréquences (ANFR) told Apple on Tuesday to halt iPhone 12 sales in France after tests that it said showed the phone's Specific Absorption Rate (SAR)- a gauge of the rate of radiofrequency energy absorbed by the body from a piece of equipment - was higher than legally allowed.

ALSO READ
Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus expected to do well in India

"A norm has been exceed. Fortunately, there is no acute safety risk but we will very shortly have a talk with [the] producer," Angeline van Dijk, an inspector with the Nederlandse Rijksinspectie Digitale Infrastructuur (RDI), told the Dutch newspaper.

"The Netherlands attaches as much importance as France to safe use of mobile phones. Mobile phones must comply with Europeans norms."

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Germany's network regulator BNetzA said it might launch similar proceedings and was in close contact with French authorities, while Spain's OCU consumers' group urged authorities there to halt the sales of the iPhone 12.

Apple said in a statement that the iPhone 12, launched in 2020, was certified by multiple international bodies as compliant with global radiation standards, that it had provided several Apple and third-party lab results proving the phone's compliance to the French agency, and that it was contesting its findings.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / European Union / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.