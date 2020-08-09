Xbox announces cloud gaming launch date

Cloud gaming will be available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, starting September 15. With over 100 games to choose from, gamers will be able to experience these gaming titles using their mobile devices.

Microsoft announced the launch date of its xCloud game streaming and said it will unveil some accessories that will support cloud gaming devices.

The software giant last month announced expansion of Xbox gaming experience on the cloud. Also, the availability of new titles from Xbox Game Studios with day-one access, shared library of games and couch co-op experiences as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Cloud gaming offers a lot of options to over 10 million Xbox Game Pass members as they will now be able to choose how and where they want to play their games. Gamers will no longer be restricted to console or PC for gaming, as now there is an option to play their games on an Android phone or tablet.

Here are a few gaming titles coming to Game Pass: Ark: Survival Evolved, Bleeding Edge, Destiny 2, F1 2019, Halo 5: Guardians, Halo Wars 2, Minecraft Dungeons, The Outer Worlds, Quantum Break, ReCore: Definitive Edition, Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition, Wasteland 3.

Gamers can get started by downloading the Xbox Game Pass app from the Samsung Galaxy Store, the ONE Store, or the Google Play Store.

Cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be available on Android devices in 22 markets at launch, including Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Accessories for cloud gaming

Xbox also introduced all-new accessories specifically designed for cloud gaming including different types of phone clips, travel controllers, and exclusive Xbox-branded controllers. Xbox One Bluetooth Wireless and PlayStation DualShock 4 controllers, can also be used for cloud gaming.

Xbox cloud gaming accessories (L to R): 8BitDo - SN30 Pro, Razer Kishi - Universal Mobile Gaming Controller, PowerA - MOGA XP5-X Plus. | Photo Credit: Microsoft

Razer Kishi’s Universal Mobile Gaming Controller supports most Android smartphones. It offers an integrated Xbox button, clickable analog thumbsticks, an array of face and bumper buttons, as well as a D-pad for extra inputs. Also equipped with pass-through charging for the smartphone during gameplay, and is priced at $99.99.

For those who like Xbox style controllers, PowerA’s MOGA XP5-X Plus, brings familiarity, Bluetooth, a detachable phone clip, and mappable advanced gaming buttons. Included 3000mAh rechargeable power bank, can charge the Android mobile devices, and is priced at $69.99.

SN30 Pro for Android devices from 8BitDo is a retro-style gaming controller. It allows gamers to modify button mapping, adjust stick and trigger sensitivity, and create controller profiles using its software. It also includes a pro-level gaming clip with adjustable positioning and expandable clip to fit a range of smartphone devices, and is priced at $44.99.

In addition, for gamers who already own an Xbox Wireless Controller, gaming clips from PowerA, and 8BitDo can simplify cloud gaming.

PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip 2 is engineered with dual locking articulation points to create a balanced and ergonomic viewing angle, and is priced at $14.99.

The 8BitDo Mobile Gaming Clips has 2-axis adjustable positioning enabling gamers to easily find the sweet spot for their game style and the clips expand to fit most Android smartphones, and is priced at $14.99.